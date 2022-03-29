First Merchants Corp Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.25. 138,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,497. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

