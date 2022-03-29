Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will report $29.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $132.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,278. The company has a market cap of $561.82 million, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.