Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veritone by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

