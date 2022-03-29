iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.66. 1,132,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,083. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.