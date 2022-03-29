First Merchants Corp Has $5.74 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. 23,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,124. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

