First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,054,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,893. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

