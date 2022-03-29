Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SBLUY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

