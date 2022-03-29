Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 56.3%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,044,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SFOR stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of software development and services. It focuses on a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

