SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.1 days.

Shares of SMECF stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $566.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. SMC has a twelve month low of $514.05 and a twelve month high of $744.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $567.56 and its 200 day moving average is $615.50.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

