BOMB (BOMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $285,795.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003239 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $285,795.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.16 or 1.00123921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,614 coins and its circulating supply is 893,826 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

