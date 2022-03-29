Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $421.68. The stock had a trading volume of 162,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,486. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.11 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.