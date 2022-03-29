First Merchants Corp Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 123,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

