First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.09. 19,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,500. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.