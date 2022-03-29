Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.93.

NYSE EDR traded up 0.77 on Tuesday, hitting 30.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,790. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is 29.13.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

