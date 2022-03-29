Lannebo Fonder AB Cuts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lannebo Fonder AB lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after buying an additional 150,650 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 858.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

