Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Insider Sells A$36,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFTGet Rating) insider Valentino (Tino) Vescovi sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($27,067.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

About Rectifier Technologies (Get Rating)

Rectifier Technologies Limited designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers electronic components; rectifiers, controllers, accessories, and systems for the power generation, distribution, and defense industries; and power supplies for the transport and telecommunications industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rectifier Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rectifier Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.