PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

