Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JNJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $467.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Read More
