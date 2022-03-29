Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.