DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.93

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $30.69. DMC Global shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.
The stock has a market cap of $604.23 million, a PE ratio of -136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.
In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
