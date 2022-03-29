DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.93

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $30.69. DMC Global shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

The stock has a market cap of $604.23 million, a PE ratio of -136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

