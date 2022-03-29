Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up to $64.84

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.84, but opened at $67.34. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.