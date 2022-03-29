Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.42. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 156,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $350,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

