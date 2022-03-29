Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $54.13

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.13, but opened at $52.68. Cactus shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.