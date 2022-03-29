Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,980. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $567.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Conn’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.