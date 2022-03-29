PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 109.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

IEX stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,893. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

