PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

MPWR stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.97. 5,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,466. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

