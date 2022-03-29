Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.59 ($0.65) on Tuesday, hitting €19.29 ($21.20). 627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,529. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.