Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

AMT stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,896. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

