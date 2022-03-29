PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 217 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,688. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $334.61 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

