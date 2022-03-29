Benchmark Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $16.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $26.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,956,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.