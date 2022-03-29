Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 10.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.78 and last traded at $119.15. Approximately 136,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,765,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.89.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,476,608 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Upstart by 1,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

