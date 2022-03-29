Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 3,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51.
In other Quantum-Si news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.