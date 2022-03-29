Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 3,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51.

In other Quantum-Si news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

