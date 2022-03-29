Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,805,339 shares.The stock last traded at $34.84 and had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

