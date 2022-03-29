Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Small Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 44,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,804. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

About Small Pharma (Get Rating)

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.