Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,103,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $21.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

