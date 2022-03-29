Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 113,590 shares.The stock last traded at 40.25 and had previously closed at 41.49.

The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global Class A common’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

