Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 36,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,070. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELEZY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

