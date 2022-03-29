iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,841. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.