Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Raised by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GGG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,551. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

