Elitium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $923,353.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00005362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $71.56 million and approximately $923,353.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

