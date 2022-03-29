Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will post $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.75 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $14.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,135,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

