Casper (CSPR) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $347.25 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.16 or 1.00038369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,762,517,767 coins and its circulating supply is 4,351,587,412 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.