$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) to announce $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.13. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.56. 21,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

