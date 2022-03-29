Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.11. 17,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

