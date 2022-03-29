Analysts Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $122.17

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 533,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $81.40 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

