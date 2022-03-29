SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 272.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,495 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. 4,052,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.