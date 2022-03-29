Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.