PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,534. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

