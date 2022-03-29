DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,767. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.