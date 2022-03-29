Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $18.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,575.11. 143,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,488.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,660.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

